Jake Stevens Signs with Maine Mariners

January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners continued to add to their roster, signing defenseman Jake Stevens on Saturday. Stevens has played previously for three ECHL teams: Iowa, Orlando, and most recently, Greenville.

A 28-year-old blueliner from Naperville, IL, Stevens split time last season between the Solar Bears and Swamp Rabbits. In 34 total games, he posted 9 points: 3 goals and 6 assists. He debuted with the Iowa Heartlanders in the 2021-22 season, skating in 11 post-college games with the Iowa Heartlanders.

After four years at St. Lawrence University, Stevens finished his college career with Long Island University, wearing an "A" in his senior season. In 149 career collegiate games, he scored 11 goals and added 46 assists for 57 points. Prior to college, Stevens played junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League, racking up huge numbers in his final season of 2016-17 with 53 points in 58 games, earning him the award for the league's top defenseman.

The Mariners continue their series with the Knight Monsters on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. It's "Throwback Night," featuring $8 tickets, specialty jerseys (available on auction), and alumni appearances. The puck drops at 6 PM. The Threekend concludes with "Girls Night Out" on Sunday at 3 PM. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

