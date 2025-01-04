Fuel Fall to Cyclones 4-2 in Cincy

CINCINNATI - The Fuel traveled to Cincinnati for the second time this season. The Cyclones revamped roster would help them split the season series and give Cincy the victory 4-2.

1ST PERIOD

Early on at 1:16, Ty Farmer was called for a delay of game on a puck out of play, the game's first penalty. Shortly after, the Cyclones Braeden Kressler scored the game's first goal at 1:56, his third of the season.

The Fuel would retaliate at 6:32 when Colin Bilek fired one home off the faceoff win from Bryan Lemos. That would be Bilek's ninth goal of the season.

At 12:28, Dante Sheriff scored his fourth of the season as Joe Vrbetic was screened by a Cyclones forward in front.

The period ended 2-1 in favor of Cincy with the shots also leaning the Cyclones' favor 10-7.

2ND PERIOD

The pressure continued from both sides, but both goaltenders had clean periods. Indy's Vrbetic faced 12 shots and Cincy's Cajan faced six.

It was not a clean period for the Fuel as they committed three minor penalties, including one by Andrew Bellant at 19:38 that carried over into the third period.

3RD PERIOD

The first penalty committed by the Cyclones would come at 7:47 of the third period when Remy Parker would be called for interference.

It would only take the Fuel six seconds to capitalize when William Provost fired one past Paval Cajan to tie the game up at two.

Another Cyclones penalty at 12:22 set up the Fuel to take a lead but Cincinnati played with pressure in Indy's defensive zone and Lincoln Griffin was able to convert a short-handed goal with 14 seconds remaining on the Fuel power play. This would put Cincy up 3-2 with just under six minutes remaining.

Nothing would roll the Fuel's way and, with just under two minutes left, Ty Voit would seal the deal for the Cyclones with an empty net goal, making the final score 4-2.

The Fuel would be outshot by the Cyclones 29 to 16.

