Mavericks Outshoot Allen But Fall 5-2 at Home

January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks forward David Cotton vs. the Allen Americans

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks fired 48 shots on goal but came up short in a 5-2 loss to the Allen Americans on Saturday afternoon at Cable Dahmer Arena. Despite the setback, the Mavericks showed resilience, scoring twice in the third period.

Allen jumped out to an early lead in the first period, scoring 33 seconds into the game on a goal by Brayden Watts, assisted by Kyle Crnkovic. Watts struck again at 2:14 to put the Americans up 2-0.

Allen extended their lead in the second period when Watts completed the hat trick at 1:23. Spencer Asuchak added another goal at 9:12, assisted by Hudson Wilson and Brayden Watts, to make it 4-0 heading into the third.

The Mavericks responded in the third period with two goals. Cam Morrison scored at 10:16, extending his goal streak to three games, assisted by Marcus Crawford extending his assist streak to four games, and Damien Giroux, to put Kansas City on the board. However, Allen extended the lead with a goal by Kyle Crnkovic at 15:46, assisted by Hudson Wilson. Jackson Berezowski added another goal at 19:55, extending his goal streak to four games, assisted by Justin MacPherson and Damien Giroux, to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Luke Richardson was solid in net for Allen, stopping 46 of 48 shots, while Victor Ostman made 13 saves for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks hit the road next week for a matchup against the Utah Grizzlies.

