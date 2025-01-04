Gylander Secures Second Pro Shutout in Win Against Fort Wayne
January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Fort Wayne Komets at the Huntington Center on Labatt Hockey in Toledo with a final score of 3-0.
How it Happened:
Toledo started the game with heavy pressure in the offensive zone and totaled 15 shots through the first period. Brandon Kruse sent the Fish flying with the first goal of the night with a tip in goal off a loose puck in front of the net. Mitch Lewandowski had the assist on the goal.
Brandon Hawkins got his 18th of the season at 10:21 to put the Walleye ahead 2-0.
Toledo held off Fort Wayne for the entirety of the 3rd period and sealed the deal with an empty-net goal from Sam Craggs. Carter Gylander stayed hot in net and secured his 2nd professional shutout.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. TOL - C. Gylander (26 SVS, SO)
2. TOL - B. Kruse (GWG)
3. TOL - B. Hawkins (1G)
What's Next:
The Walleye remain at home and will take on the Kalamazoo Wings tomorrow evening for Peanuts Night at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is set for 5:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2025
- Iowa Bests Wichita in Classic, 10-Round Shootout, 2-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Win Back-To-Back Games, Defeat Indy 4-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Score Franchise-High Seven Goals in Win - Bloomington Bison
- Worcester Goes Cat-Crazy in 3-1 Win Over Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Gylander Secures Second Pro Shutout in Win Against Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Trounce Nailers with Season-High Nine Goals - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Fall to Orlando in OT - Florida Everblades
- Off Night in Norfolk for Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Fall to Cyclones 4-2 in Cincy - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short against Lions, 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Fall to Bison on Rainbow Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
- Knight Monsters Can't Solve Mariners, Fall 3-0 in Maine - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Kyler Kupka's Hockey Journey: From Alberta to St. Cloud to the Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavericks Outshoot Allen But Fall 5-2 at Home - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 4 - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Sign Forward MacGregor Sinclair - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita Continues Weekend Homestand Tonight vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Jake Stevens Signs with Maine Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Icemen Fall in Road Tilt at Florida - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rush Game Notes: January 4, 2025 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day #28 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Sign AHL Experienced Goaltender Kaskisuo - Norfolk Admirals
- Americans Face KC this Afternoon at 2:00 PM - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Win 2025 Opener, Defeat Bison 3-2 on the Road - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- Gylander Secures Second Pro Shutout in Win Against Fort Wayne
- Gylander Makes 44 Saves in Win Versus Fort Wayne
- Swoyer Gets Game-Winner in NYE Matchup in Cincinnati
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 11: December 30, 2024
- Comeback Comes up Short as Walleye Fall to the Cyclones