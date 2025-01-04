Gylander Secures Second Pro Shutout in Win Against Fort Wayne

January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Fort Wayne Komets at the Huntington Center on Labatt Hockey in Toledo with a final score of 3-0.

How it Happened:

Toledo started the game with heavy pressure in the offensive zone and totaled 15 shots through the first period. Brandon Kruse sent the Fish flying with the first goal of the night with a tip in goal off a loose puck in front of the net. Mitch Lewandowski had the assist on the goal.

Brandon Hawkins got his 18th of the season at 10:21 to put the Walleye ahead 2-0.

Toledo held off Fort Wayne for the entirety of the 3rd period and sealed the deal with an empty-net goal from Sam Craggs. Carter Gylander stayed hot in net and secured his 2nd professional shutout.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - C. Gylander (26 SVS, SO)

2. TOL - B. Kruse (GWG)

3. TOL - B. Hawkins (1G)

What's Next:

The Walleye remain at home and will take on the Kalamazoo Wings tomorrow evening for Peanuts Night at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is set for 5:15 p.m.

