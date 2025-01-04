Off Night in Norfolk for Nailers

January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers battle the Norfolk Admirals

NORFOLK, VA- Every team will have an off night from time to time, and the Wheeling Nailers will look to put Saturday night's game at Norfolk Scope Arena behind them in a hurry. The Norfolk Admirals scored six times in the first period, en route to a 9-3 win, as the two teams split the only two games they will play against each other in the 2024-25 regular season.

The first period was all Admirals, as they scored six times. Stepan Timofeyev started the outburst by curving his way into the slot and roofing a wrist shot into the top-left corner of the twine. Darick Louis-Jean scored 1:51 later, when he grabbed a pass from Filip Fornåå-Svensson, faked to his forehand, and dragged the puck around Taylor Gauthier's right leg. Things quieted down for the next seven minutes, before Norfolk exploded for four goals in a span of 2:52. Pavel Padakin wired in a wrist shot from the left circle at the 10:52 mark, Brady Fleurent tapped in a rebound on the left side 51 seconds later, Denis Smirnov backhanded in a breakaway goal 38 second after that, and Justin Young jammed in a loose puck along the left post with 6:16 remaining. The Nailers swapped goaltenders after the fifth goal.

Wheeling attempted to pull out as many stops as possible, and unfortunately, one of those moves resulted in a shorthanded empty netter by Fleurent to start the second. However, the Nailers did convert on the man advantage 18 seconds later, when Gabe Klassen wired in a wrist shot from the left circle. Brandon Osmundson tallied for the the Admirals with 4:42 left in the stanza, before Wheeling turned on the red light twice in the final minute. Sam Houde picked the top-right corner from the slot, and Matt Koopman redirected Matthew Quercia's attempt on the left side of the crease.

Timofeyev tacked on his second of the night in the third to wrap up a 9-3 final.

Domenic DiVincentiis got the win for Norfolk, as he made 32 saves on 35 shots. Taylor Gauthier allowed five goals on eight shots in the loss for the Nailers, before Sergei Murashov went 16-of-19 in relief.

The Nailers will play two more road games in the coming week, as they will visit Indy on Wednesday and Friday, with both games starting at 7:00. Wheeling's next home game is Star Wars Night on Saturday, January 11th at 7:10 against Worcester. That is also the next Big-6 Promotional Game. Fans can meet Star Wars characters, there will be a pom-pom hat giveaway, the team will wear specialty jerseys, and there will be themed food items such as lightsaber churros. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

