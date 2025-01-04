Admirals Sign AHL Experienced Goaltender Kaskisuo

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

Kaskisuo, 31, joins the Admirals after playing 14 games last season with the Laval Rocket (AHL). The Finnish goaltender went 7-4 with a 2.90 goals-against-average (GAA). Prior to last season, Kaskisuo played two seasons professionally in Sweden (SHL) with Leksands IF.

The 6'3 goaltender played two seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, playing in a combined 75 games and winning 37 of those contests. Kaskisuo signed his first professional contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL) on March 28, 2016.

From there, Kaskisuo played in six AHL seasons with the Toronto Marlies, Chicago Wolves, and Laval, playing in 108 games with a 53-36-13 record. He made his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs on November 16, 2019 when he started against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

