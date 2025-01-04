Thunder Suffers 10-Round Shootout Loss to Heartlanders
January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita and Iowa resumed their three-game series on Saturday night. Brandon Yeamans scored in the top of round 10 to help secure a 2-1 shootout victory for the visitors at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Dominic Dockery tallied the lone Thunder goal in regulation. Trevor Gorsuch was outstanding, stopping 44 shots in the shootout loss.
After a scoreless first period, Adam Goodsir broke the goose eggs with his second marker of the season. He came out of the penalty box, found a loose puck that hopped over a Thunder stick near the offensive blueline and raced in all alone. Goodsir beat Gorsuch over the blocker with a wrist shot and tallied a shorthanded goal to make it 1-0.
At 13:32, Dockery tied the game at one. Peter Bates feathered a backhand to him in the high slot. Michal Stinil fired a shot on net that hit Dockery in the back and got past Kyle McClellan. The goal was immediately waived off and then went to a review. The official changed his on-ice call for goaltender interference and the game was locked up at one.
The Heartlanders outshot the Thunder in the final period, 13-5. Gorsuch stood tall and the game headed into overtime.
In the extra period, both goaltenders made some great saves. The two teams combined for eight shots, but a shootout was needed to decide the outcome.
Wichita got goals from Stinil and Nolan Burke in the penalty shot round. Andrew McLean, Nico Blachman and Brandon Yeamans scored for Iowa. Yeamans tallied the game-winner in controversial fashion at the top of round 10. The puck appeared to hit the paddle of Gorsuch's stick as he was stckhandling across the crease, but the officials huddled and determined the goal would stand.
Ryan Finnegan was the final shooter and he was denied by McClellan.
Wichita suffered its first shootout loss of the season. Dockery grabbed his third tally of the year. Stinil extended his scoring streak to seven games. Bates added an assist, giving him points in 10-straight games.
Wichita went 0-for-9 on the power play. Iowa was 0-for-4 on the man advantage.
The two teams close out their three-game weekend set tomorrow afternoon with the opening faceoff at 2:05 p.m.
