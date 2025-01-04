Iowa Bests Wichita in Classic, 10-Round Shootout, 2-1

January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita, KS - The Iowa Heartlanders killed all nine Wichita Thunder power plays and Brandon Yeamans scored the shootout-winning goal in the bottom of the 10th round to bounce the Wichita Thunder, 2-1, Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Thunder had seven chances to win in the shootout starting in the top of the third round to the bottom of the eighth round, but Drew McLean scored in the top of the third to keep Iowa alive, and Kyle McClellan (24 saves) followed that up with six straight game-saving stops on Wichita to savor the win.

On the shootout-winning goal, Yeamans came in on his backhand and looped the puck over Trevor Gorsuch (44 saves on 45 shots). Nico Blachman scored in the top of the ninth round to give Iowa their first shootout lead.

Wichita had five power-play opportunities in the opening 21 minutes of the game; on their fifth chance Adam Goodsir grabbed the puck and put it away for a short-handed breakaway goal to give Iowa the 1-0 advantage at 1:34 of the second. Michal Stinil tied the game for Wichita 12 minutes later, the game's only goals.

The Heartlanders outshot Wichita in every frame despite having to kill off nine Wichita man-up chances.

Iowa finishes a six-game road trip Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Wichita.

Iowa is next at home for three games Friday, Jan. 10 for Golden Ticket Night vs. Kalamazoo, Saturday Jan. 11 for Dash's Birthday Party vs. Indy and Sunday, Jan. 12 vs. Indy for Heartland Heroes Night.

The Heartlanders host Pride Night on Sat., Jan. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Tahoe. Get ready for a HUGE night at Xtream Arena on Sat., Jan. 18 at 6:00 p.m. for Wild, Wild Midwest Night vs. Tahoe. Iowa concludes a six-game homestand vs. Tahoe on Sun., Jan. 19 at 3:00 p.m.

