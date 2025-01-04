Iowa Bests Wichita in Classic, 10-Round Shootout, 2-1
January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Wichita, KS - The Iowa Heartlanders killed all nine Wichita Thunder power plays and Brandon Yeamans scored the shootout-winning goal in the bottom of the 10th round to bounce the Wichita Thunder, 2-1, Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Thunder had seven chances to win in the shootout starting in the top of the third round to the bottom of the eighth round, but Drew McLean scored in the top of the third to keep Iowa alive, and Kyle McClellan (24 saves) followed that up with six straight game-saving stops on Wichita to savor the win.
On the shootout-winning goal, Yeamans came in on his backhand and looped the puck over Trevor Gorsuch (44 saves on 45 shots). Nico Blachman scored in the top of the ninth round to give Iowa their first shootout lead.
Wichita had five power-play opportunities in the opening 21 minutes of the game; on their fifth chance Adam Goodsir grabbed the puck and put it away for a short-handed breakaway goal to give Iowa the 1-0 advantage at 1:34 of the second. Michal Stinil tied the game for Wichita 12 minutes later, the game's only goals.
The Heartlanders outshot Wichita in every frame despite having to kill off nine Wichita man-up chances.
Box Score
Tickets to Heartlanders Home Games
Iowa finishes a six-game road trip Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Wichita.
Iowa is next at home for three games Friday, Jan. 10 for Golden Ticket Night vs. Kalamazoo, Saturday Jan. 11 for Dash's Birthday Party vs. Indy and Sunday, Jan. 12 vs. Indy for Heartland Heroes Night.
The Heartlanders host Pride Night on Sat., Jan. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Tahoe. Get ready for a HUGE night at Xtream Arena on Sat., Jan. 18 at 6:00 p.m. for Wild, Wild Midwest Night vs. Tahoe. Iowa concludes a six-game homestand vs. Tahoe on Sun., Jan. 19 at 3:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2025
- Colella's Clutch Goal Lifts Rush to Series Victory - Rapid City Rush
- Glads Storm Back with Three Goals in the Third Period, But Are Defeated by the Ghost Pirates, 6-5 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Come from Behind to Win in Shootout - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Iowa Bests Wichita in Classic, 10-Round Shootout, 2-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Win Back-To-Back Games, Defeat Indy 4-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Score Franchise-High Seven Goals in Win - Bloomington Bison
- Worcester Goes Cat-Crazy in 3-1 Win Over Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Gylander Secures Second Pro Shutout in Win Against Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Trounce Nailers with Season-High Nine Goals - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Fall to Orlando in OT - Florida Everblades
- Off Night in Norfolk for Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Fall to Cyclones 4-2 in Cincy - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short against Lions, 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Fall to Bison on Rainbow Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
- Knight Monsters Can't Solve Mariners, Fall 3-0 in Maine - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Kyler Kupka's Hockey Journey: From Alberta to St. Cloud to the Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavericks Outshoot Allen But Fall 5-2 at Home - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 4 - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Sign Forward MacGregor Sinclair - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita Continues Weekend Homestand Tonight vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Jake Stevens Signs with Maine Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Icemen Fall in Road Tilt at Florida - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rush Game Notes: January 4, 2025 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day #28 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Sign AHL Experienced Goaltender Kaskisuo - Norfolk Admirals
- Americans Face KC this Afternoon at 2:00 PM - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Win 2025 Opener, Defeat Bison 3-2 on the Road - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Iowa Bests Wichita in Classic, 10-Round Shootout, 2-1
- Carriere Dominates With 44 Saves To Shut Out Iowa, 5-0
- William Rousseau Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month
- Heartlanders Back on Road, Start Home Stand January 10
- Heartlanders Fall Victim to Top-Of-League Nailers, 3-1