Knight Monsters Can't Solve Mariners, Fall 3-0 in Maine
January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
Fresh off a thrilling OT win against the Maine Mariners on Friday, the Tahoe Knight Monsters were unable to continue the momentum in game two en route to a 3-0 loss. Maine rode great special teams play, and their goaltender Nolan Maier was spectacular in the victory.
The Mariners wasted no time in the first period, striking just under three minutes in on a deflection goal past Tahoe netminder Jesper Vikman. It was the second game in a row where Tahoe had allowed the game opening goal against Maine.
And they would cede the second goal as well while shorthanded, as Maine defender Justin Bean fired a seeing-eye shot from distance past Vikman to double the lead. While Tahoe outshot the Mariners 15-7 in the opening frame, they were unable to solve Maier.
Maier continued to shine in the second period, stopping all nine shots he saw and stonewalling both of Tahoe's power plays in the middle 20. Neither side was able to get an extra leg up in the frame, and the buzzer sounded with Tahoe still down two entering the third.
An early third period goal by Mariners' defender Alex Sheehy made it 3-0 Maine just under three minutes into the third. And the final buzzer would sound with that being the score, with Maier finishing the contest with 37 saves in the shutout.
The Knight Monsters will look for revenge in the final game of the series on Sunday at noon pacific. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.
#TessTheWaters
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2025
- Worcester Goes Cat-Crazy in 3-1 Win Over Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Gylander Secures Second Pro Shutout in Win Against Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Trounce Nailers with Season-High Nine Goals - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Fall to Orlando in OT - Florida Everblades
- Off Night in Norfolk for Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Fall to Cyclones 4-2 in Cincy - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short against Lions, 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Fall to Bison on Rainbow Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
- Knight Monsters Can't Solve Mariners, Fall 3-0 in Maine - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Kyler Kupka's Hockey Journey: From Alberta to St. Cloud to the Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavericks Outshoot Allen But Fall 5-2 at Home - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 4 - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Sign Forward MacGregor Sinclair - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita Continues Weekend Homestand Tonight vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Jake Stevens Signs with Maine Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Icemen Fall in Road Tilt at Florida - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rush Game Notes: January 4, 2025 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day #28 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Sign AHL Experienced Goaltender Kaskisuo - Norfolk Admirals
- Americans Face KC this Afternoon at 2:00 PM - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Win 2025 Opener, Defeat Bison 3-2 on the Road - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Knight Monsters Can't Solve Mariners, Fall 3-0 in Maine
- Knight Monsters Ring in the New Year with Thrilling OT Win
- Knight Monsters Begin the New Year with Flurry of Roster Moves
- Knight Monsters Rocket Past Tulsa in Overtime Win
- Knight Monsters Put Tulsa in a Blender in 5-3 Win