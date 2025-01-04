Knight Monsters Can't Solve Mariners, Fall 3-0 in Maine

Fresh off a thrilling OT win against the Maine Mariners on Friday, the Tahoe Knight Monsters were unable to continue the momentum in game two en route to a 3-0 loss. Maine rode great special teams play, and their goaltender Nolan Maier was spectacular in the victory.

The Mariners wasted no time in the first period, striking just under three minutes in on a deflection goal past Tahoe netminder Jesper Vikman. It was the second game in a row where Tahoe had allowed the game opening goal against Maine.

And they would cede the second goal as well while shorthanded, as Maine defender Justin Bean fired a seeing-eye shot from distance past Vikman to double the lead. While Tahoe outshot the Mariners 15-7 in the opening frame, they were unable to solve Maier.

Maier continued to shine in the second period, stopping all nine shots he saw and stonewalling both of Tahoe's power plays in the middle 20. Neither side was able to get an extra leg up in the frame, and the buzzer sounded with Tahoe still down two entering the third.

An early third period goal by Mariners' defender Alex Sheehy made it 3-0 Maine just under three minutes into the third. And the final buzzer would sound with that being the score, with Maier finishing the contest with 37 saves in the shutout.

