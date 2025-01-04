Colella's Clutch Goal Lifts Rush to Series Victory
January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD)- The Rapid City Rush downed the Tulsa Oilers, 3-1, at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday.
With the game tied 1-1 late in the third period, the Rush turned to some Mo Magic. Tyler Burnie forced a turnover deep in the Oilers' zone. Maurizio Colella picked up a loose puck right in front of the net, deked out goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets, and slid the puck inside the left post to give Rapid City the lead with 2:22 remaining.
After a long stint killing a 6-on-5, Brett Davis deposited the empty netter with 36 seconds remaining to seal the deal.
Brady Pouteau opened the scoring for the Rush in the first period on a tight-angle shot. Both of Pouteau's goals this season have come against Tulsa.
The game also featured two fights. Connor Mylymok squared off against Cade McNelly, and Billy Constantinou fought Kishaun Gervais.
Matt Radomsky earned the win in one of his best performances of the season. The second-year goaltender stopped 22 out of 23 shots.
Rapid City earns the series victory with four points out of six against the fourth-place Oilers. The Rush's homestand continues next weekend.
Next game: Friday, January 10 vs. Tahoe. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush hosts the Tahoe Knight Monsters at The Monument Ice Arena on January 10, 11, and 12. Friday, January 10th is Nugget's Birthday, presented by Granite Automotive. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
