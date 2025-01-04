Wichita Continues Weekend Homestand Tonight vs. Iowa

January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder battles the Iowa Heartlanders

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder battles the Iowa Heartlanders(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its three-game series this weekend tonight at 6:05 p.m. against Iowa.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Heartlanders. All-time, Wichita is 10-6-1 against Iowa and 6-0-0 at home against the Heartlanders.

The two teams faced each other last night in the Air Capital for the first time this season. The Thunder claimed a 5-0 victory against the Heartlanders. It was the first win in the season-series for Wichita.

Iowa sits in third place in the Central Division with 34 points. Wichita is in third place in the Mountain Division with 39 points.

The Thunder are looking to add to their four-game winning streak while the Heartlanders are looking to snap a four-game winless skid.

Peter Bates has been on a tear over the last month. He has points in nine-straight games (5g, 9a) and points in 11 of his last 12. The fourth-year forward also has two points in five-straight games. Bates is third in plus/minus (+20)

Michal Stinil recorded a goal and two assists last night. He has points in six-straight games (5g, 8a) and points in eight of his last nine. Stinil is tied for seventh in goals (15) and tied for fourth in points (37). He is also fifth in shots on net (107).

T.J. Lloyd scored his fourth goal of the season last night. He has goals in three of his last four games. Lloyd also recorded his first two-point outing of the season. Lloyd has four points in his last four games.

Gabriel Carriere continues to impress between the pipes for the Thunder. The University of Vermont product picked his third shutout of the season last night. He has won five-straight starts, lowered his goals-against average to 1.91 and save percentage to .940. Carriere is second in the league in goals against, first in save percentage and tied for first with three shutouts.

Kobe Walker scored a pair of goals last night. He tallied his second multi-goal game of the season. Walker has five points (3g, 2a) in his last three games.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman has points in four-straight games...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for 13th in scoring for defenseman (20)...Wichita is last in average penalty minutes per game (9.00)...Wichita is 12-4-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 9-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 14-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

IOWA NOTES - T.J. Walsh has four points in his last four games and is tied for first with five power play goals...Nico Blachman is third in penalty minutes (104) and tied for third with six majors...William Rousseau, who is back with Iowa, is third in goals-against average (2.15) and was named ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December...Iowa enters the second half of the season on a six-game road trip...

Our annual #ILOVEWICHITA Night is tonight, presented by Davis-Moore, Big Fish Bail Bonds, Augusta Flight Center, US Mortgage and Hajoca. Join us on Saturday, January 4 at 6:05 p.m. as we turn into the Wichita Plainsmen. Stay after the game for a live jersey auction.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.