Americans Face KC this Afternoon at 2:00 PM

January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans (8-17-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Kansas City Mavericks (20-7-3-1) this afternoon at 2:05 PM CST at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. The game was moved to this afternoon due to a winter storm moving into Kansas City this evening.

Americans Today:

Pregame Show: 1:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 2:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 1/8/25 vs. Wichita, 7:05 PM CST

Americans lose first game of 2025: The Allen Americans started 2025 just like they ended 2024, with a loss. The Kansas City Mavericks handed the Americans a 5-2 loss on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena in front of a crowd of just under 5,000 fans (4,976). The Mavericks never trailed in the game, scoring at the 9:05 mark of the first period as Damien Giroux found the back of the net for his ninth of the season to give KC a 1-0 lead. Just over a minute and thirty seconds later Allen tied the game on the first of the season from Cole Fraser. J.C. Brassard and Patrick Polino had the assists for Allen, for Polino it as his first point in his first game with the Americans. Kansas City regained the lead before the end of the period on Casey Carreau's 13th of the year. The Mavericks extended the lead in the second period as Cade Borchardt scored on a breakaway for his 21st of the season. The Mavericks led 3-1 after two periods. Allen cut the lead to 3-2 in the third frame on a power play goal from Colin Jacobs, but the Mavericks responded with two power play goals of their own on their way to a 5-2 victory.

Polino on the score sheet: Patrick Polino, who was acquired in a trade with Adirondack on New Year's Day, notched two points in his first game in an Allen sweater adding an assist on Cole Fraser's first goal of the season, and on Colin Jacobs power play goal. Polino played on a line with Mark Duarte and Brayden Guy.

Rough Stretch: The Americans have just one win in their last 14 games. After ending their eight game losing streak in Wichita on December 21st, the team has dropped five in a row.

Mavericks own the season series: The Americans are winless against Kansas City this season dropping their fifth in a row in the season series on Friday night. They have been outscored 27-6 by Kansas City over the five losses to the Mavericks.

Duarte returns from Cleveland: Americans forward Mark Duarte who was loaned to the Cleveland Monsters earlier this week was released from his PTO and sent back to Allen. Duarte had two shots on goal and finished the game a plus one on Friday night with two penalty minutes.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-9-4

Away: 6-8-1

Overall: 8-17-5

Last 10: 1-8-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (10) Mark Duarte

Assists: (19) Brayden Watts

Points: (28) Brayden Watts

+/-: (1) Cole Fraser

PIM's: (49) Colin Jacobs and Artyom Kulakov

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 5-4-2-1

Away: 15-3-1-0

Overall: 20-7-3-1

Last 10: 7-1-2-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (21) Cade Borchardt

Assists: (22) Max Andreev

Points: (37) Cade Borchardt

+/-: (+31) Cade Borchardt

PIM's (48) Max Andreev

GROUP AND SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2024-2025. Call 972-912-1000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.