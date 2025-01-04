Idaho Steelheads Sign Forward MacGregor Sinclair
January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forward MacGregor Sinclair to an ECHL contract.
Sinclair, 26, joins the Steelheads from the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls where he has registered nine points (6G, 3A) in 22 games this season after notching 31 points (14G, 17A) in 55 games last season. The 6-foot-190lb right-handed shooter made his ECHL debut with the Kansas City Mavericks in March of 2023 appearing in four games after his collegiate career. He also suited up for three games with Birmingham that spring.
The Irma, AB native began his college career at Canisius College where he spent two years from 2019-21 appearing in 32 games tallying one assist before transferring to the University of Wisconsin Superior for his final two seasons. With the Yellowjackets he recorded 27 points (13G, 14A) in 47 career games.
Idaho will host Utah tonight at the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. puck-drop.
