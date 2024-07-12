Three Royal Oak Leprechauns Selected for NWL All Star Game

July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release









Parker Picot of the Royal Oak Leprechauns at bat

(Royal Oak Leprechauns) Parker Picot of the Royal Oak Leprechauns at bat(Royal Oak Leprechauns)

Royal Oak, MI - Three Royal Oak Leprechauns have been selected as 2024 Northwoods League All Stars. The trio of Leprechauns will compete in the NWL All Star Game held on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:05 p.m. (CST) at ISG Field in Mankato, Minnesota.

The three Royal Oak Leprechauns, Parker Picot, a freshman outfielder currently in the portal, pitchers Jake Jekielek from Northwood University and Alejandro Espinoza from Central Michigan University. The Leprechauns are in their inaugural season with the Northwoods League.

Picot, hitting .282 including 40 hits (five doubles, three triples and five home runs) has 32 RBIs and 17 walks in his first season in the NWL. His dad gave him with the good news.

"My dad texted me," Picot explained. "It was pretty cool (making All Star). That's what my goal was for the season and it felt good to hear those words."

Jekielek, a reliever, is in his second season in the NWL having played with Battle Creek last season. He's been on fire on the mound appearing in 12 games garnering two wins, one loss and six saves over 22.2 innings pitched. He's given up only 10 hits and four runs (two earned runs) while collecting 29 strikeouts, eight walks to post a .079 ERA.

"I found out by my teammates this morning then by text message from the league," Jekielek said. "It feels great since I knew I was having a great summer and honored to receive the selection."

Espinoza has been consistent and impressive in his stints on the mound. Appearing in eight games with four starts, the junior is 2-1 pitching 38 innings giving up 40 hits, 16 runs (14 earned) 12 walks and 38 strikeouts. With a 3.32 ERA, he has faced 163 batters and has a WHIP of 1.37.

"I found out because my teammate Nolan Coil sent me a text congratulating me," Espinoza explained. "Being a temporary contract guy at the start, it feels awesome to know that I was able to compete very well in this league and leave a mark." Each player will represent the Great Lakes Division and will take on All Stars from the Great Plains Division.

"I've loved my time with the Northwoods and the Leprechauns made this the most fun time I've had playing baseball. The Northwoods is a great league that really simulates what it would be like to play professionally," Espinoza said.

Field Manager Corey Thompson and his coaching staff from the Wausau Woodchucks will be in the dugout for the Great Lakes. The First-Half Great Lakes West Division Champion Woodchucks have a 33-9 overall record and are 7-1 in the second half. Willmar Field Manager Freddie Smith and his staff will manage the Great Plains All-Stars. The First-Half Great Plains West Division Champion Stingers are 29-15 overall.

This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 26 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts.

For more on the NWL, check out northwoodsleague.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.