Rivets Showcase Determination in Doubleheader Against Madison Mallards at Rivets Stadium
July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets displayed their fighting spirit in a challenging doubleheader against the Madison Mallards at Rivets Stadium yesterday. Despite falling short in both games, the Rivets highlighted some noteworthy performances and moments that showcased their potential and tenacity.
In the first game, the Rivets faced a formidable Mallards team and struggled to find their offensive rhythm. Although they were unable to score, the Rivets managed to secure 9 hits, demonstrating their ability to get on base. Key contributors included Brayden Bakes, Maddox Mihalakis, and Bobby Atkinson, who each managed to make contact and get on base, keeping the Rivets in the fight.
The second game, which began at 6:35 PM, saw the Rivets putting up a stronger performance. In the bottom of the first inning, Brayden Bakes set the tone by reaching base and later scoring on a sacrifice fly by Maddox Mihalakis. This run ignited the Rivets' offense and showcased their ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities.
Bobby Atkinson also had a notable performance, consistently putting the ball in play and contributing defensively. In the later innings, Tommy Townsend and Isaac Lopez provided crucial hits, with Townsend eventually scoring in a pivotal moment that kept the Rivets competitive.
Despite the final score, the Rivets' effort in the second game was highlighted by their resilience and determination. They managed to score 3 runs, with players like Tj Williams and Tony Konopiots stepping up in key moments. The Rivets' defensive plays also shined, including a notable caught stealing by the infield.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2024
- The MoonDogs Bring Home a Win Going 4/5 in the Series - Mankato MoonDogs
- Thibodeaux Drives Huskies Back to Winning Ways, Sweep of Doubleheader with Eau Claire - Duluth Huskies
- Rafters Lose Game Two 14-6, Get Swept in Doubleheader against Wausau - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rivets Showcase Determination in Doubleheader Against Madison Mallards at Rivets Stadium - Rockford Rivets
- Chinooks Blast 2 HR in 5-2 Game 2 Win to Split DH - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Liam O'Brien Wins June 11th Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Madison Mallards Take Both Games of Doubleheader Against Rockford Rivets - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford Rivets Stories
- Rivets Showcase Determination in Doubleheader Against Madison Mallards at Rivets Stadium
- Rockford Rivets Shine in Victory Over Kokomo Jackrabbits
- Rivets Display Strong Performance against Waterloo Bucks
- Rockford Rivets Secure Thrilling 8-7 Victory over Waterloo Bucks in Sunday Showdown
- Rockford Rivets Secure Victory In High-Stakes Clash Against Rochester Honkers