Rivets Showcase Determination in Doubleheader Against Madison Mallards at Rivets Stadium

July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets displayed their fighting spirit in a challenging doubleheader against the Madison Mallards at Rivets Stadium yesterday. Despite falling short in both games, the Rivets highlighted some noteworthy performances and moments that showcased their potential and tenacity.

In the first game, the Rivets faced a formidable Mallards team and struggled to find their offensive rhythm. Although they were unable to score, the Rivets managed to secure 9 hits, demonstrating their ability to get on base. Key contributors included Brayden Bakes, Maddox Mihalakis, and Bobby Atkinson, who each managed to make contact and get on base, keeping the Rivets in the fight.

The second game, which began at 6:35 PM, saw the Rivets putting up a stronger performance. In the bottom of the first inning, Brayden Bakes set the tone by reaching base and later scoring on a sacrifice fly by Maddox Mihalakis. This run ignited the Rivets' offense and showcased their ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Bobby Atkinson also had a notable performance, consistently putting the ball in play and contributing defensively. In the later innings, Tommy Townsend and Isaac Lopez provided crucial hits, with Townsend eventually scoring in a pivotal moment that kept the Rivets competitive.

Despite the final score, the Rivets' effort in the second game was highlighted by their resilience and determination. They managed to score 3 runs, with players like Tj Williams and Tony Konopiots stepping up in key moments. The Rivets' defensive plays also shined, including a notable caught stealing by the infield.

