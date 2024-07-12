Rockford Returns to Winning Ways with 13-5 Victory Over Battle Creek
July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Battle Creek, MI - After a rough doubleheader yesterday, the Rockford Rivets got back into the W column with a 13-5 win over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
The Rivets scored 8 runs in the first four innings and held the Battle Jacks scoreless until the bottom of the 5th. Battle Creek found a few more runs in the 6th inning, but the Rivets would deny any more of a comeback by responding with three runs of their own.
Aaron Sanchez shined on the mound by allowing just two hits in three innings in his Rivets debut. Daniel Contreras found his stride by going 5 for 6 at the plate with 6 RBI and a home run. The Rivets play again in game two tomorrow at 5:35 p.m.
