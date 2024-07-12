Three Kalamazoo Growlers Named to the 2024 Northwoods League All Star Game

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Friday, the Northwoods League announced the official rosters for the 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Game. Kalamazoo Growlers Eamon Horwedel, Brock Leitgeb, and Ryan Kraft were each named to represent the Great Lakes Division.

This is the second straight All-Star game nod for Growlers starter Eamon Horwedel. The fifth-year Growler from Michigan is third in the Northwoods League in innings pitched (38.0) while also holding a league third-best 2.37 ERA and 1.08 WHIP amongst qualifiers.

Indiana junior Ryan Kraft has dominated in his first season with the Growlers. Fifth in the Northwoods League with 46 strikeouts, Kraft averages a league second-best 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings amongst pitchers with 25 or more innings. Kraft is also third in the Northwoods League with a 1.76 ERA among pitchers with 25 or more innings.

Michigan freshman Brock Leitgeb has been red hot to begin his Growlers tenure. Slashing .355/.480/.605, Leitgeb has driven in 21 RBI behind a team-most 11 extra-base hits. Leitgeb also happens to be third in the Northwoods League with 14 hit-by-pitches. The clutches bat in the K-Zoo lineup, Leitgeb is hitting a team-best .379 with runners in scoring position, driving in 13.

The 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:05 p.m. (CST) at ISG Field in Mankato, Minnesota.

