Chucks Keep Rolling - Six Straight Wins
July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Fond du Lac, WI - The Chucks keep on rolling, sweeping the doubleheader over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 6-3. It is their sixth straight win; the Chucks' have won nine of their last ten.
Johnny Amonica (Keiser) made his second start on the mound today for the Chucks. He went 5.0 scoreless innings-pitched, allowing just four hits. Amonica struck out 6 which is a season-high, and earned him his second win of the season.
The Chucks got on the board early, with Bryce Hubbard (Georgia) and Luke Pemberton (Pepperdine) both hitting sac-flies to get the Chucks up 2-0. Brady Jurgella (Mankato) also scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 3-0 after just two innings.
The Chucks would remain largely quiet for the next few innings on the offensive side of things, but their defense shined. A double play and five strikeouts led the Chucks through 5 scoreless innings.
The silence would be cracked in the top of the fifth when Edian Espinal (Chipola) had a booming triple; it was his first of the year and the Chucks' fourth overall. Espinal would score on the very next pitch when Sam Fischer (Florida International) slugged out an RBI single to increase the lead to 4-0.
The Chucks would stay quiet again until the top of the seventh inning. Colin Bruggemann (Oklahoma State) came in as a pinch-hitter, and with the bases loaded, slashed a two-RBI single that scored Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi) and Edian Espinal to put the chucks well in front at 6-2.
The Chucks will remain in Fond du Lac to play the Dock Spiders in a technical game two of an away series, before traveling to play Green Bay in game one of a home-and-home series. The Chucks will be back on Monday, July 15th, for 715 Night! Celebrate the best area code at the ballpark, get your Bleacher Section 207 tickets for just $7.15! First pitch is at 6:05PM.
