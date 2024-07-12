Rockers Head South to Battle the Kingfish

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers infielder Lane Allen(Green Bay Rockers)

Kenosha, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (1-7) travel to take on the Kenosha Kingfish (3-7) tonight at 6:35 p.m. The two teams have yet to go head-to-head yet this summer.

The Rockers enter today's contest on the heels of their first off-day since June 17. Green Bay dropped three straight prior to the break, so they aim to rebound now that they're rested.

As for the Kingfish, tonight's tilt is the fifth of five straight home games at Simmons Field. Kenosha has alternated wins and losses during the homestand, most recently taking down Kokomo 14-3 last night.

Today is the first (and only) time that the Rockers are making the trip to Kenosha. For the occasion, Green Bay is starting Landon Victorian (Louisiana State) on the bump. Victorian has only played in one game so far this season, which was a start at Wisconsin Rapids on July 5. In that game, the right-handed pitcher only gave up one hit across two scoreless innings. He also fanned three batters during that time.

Kenosha has yet to name a starter for this evening's game, but it has plenty of arms at its disposal. The Kingfish have struck out the most batters in the entire Northwoods League and boast the sixth-best team ERA league-wide at 4.76.

After Green Bay and Kenosha square off today in southeast-Wisconsin, they meet once again tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park. Saturday is also Polka Day for the Rockers, so fans can get Polish-themed food specials at the ballpark while enjoying music from LIVEwire Polka. Those tunes start when gates open at 2:00 p.m. and go through the end of the third inning.

Saturdays also mean that kids run the bases following the game. So, after the Rockers and Kingfish wrap up action, children can go on the field and take part in the fun.

