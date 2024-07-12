The MoonDogs Bring Home a Win Going 4/5 in the Series

July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The MoonDogs ended the 5-game series with a nail-biting game! The MoonDogs would come out winning 7-4!

Zac Sohosky (Rhodes College) gets a start on the mound tonight for the MoonDogs. Sohosky has a great outing and records 5 innings pitched, 88 pitches, and 8 strikeouts!

Both teams would start off slow and keep each other at 0's until the fifth inning.

It would all get started with the MoonDogs. Bases were loaded with 1 out in the inning, and Jake Duer (Texas Christian University) was up to bat. Duer hits a single and sends home Nico Libed (San Diego). Due to an error by the Big Sticks outfielder, Zach Stroh (Minnesota State University- Mankato) would also touch home plate. Coltin Quagliano (University of Illinois) would find his way to first due to another Big Sticks error by the shortstop. Due to the error, Brody Delamielleure (Florida State University) would find his way home! Gabe Miranda (Texas Christian University) would finish off the inning by hitting a single to send home Duer! 4-0, MoonDogs!

The Big Sticks would respond with 3 runs to enter the run column. 4-3, MoonDogs.

Ben Fiedler (Chipola College) would be the first MoonDogs relief arm tonight. Fielder would record 1.1 innings pitched, 38 pitches, and 2 strikeouts.

In the sixth inning, the MoonDogs would bring in 0 runs, but the Big Sticks would tally 1. We were tied at 4's!

The top of the seventh was exciting for the MoonDogs, as they would bring in 2 more runs! Similar to the fifth, bases were loaded but with 2 outs on the line! Stroh would hit a single, and bring home Josh Alexander (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) and Libed.

Alex Thomas (Northwestern University) would take the pile tonight following Fiedler. Thomas would record 1.2 innings pitched, 28 pitches, and 5 strikeouts!

The MoonDogs with another run in the top of the eighth! Miranda would hit another single and send Quagliano home due to another Big Stick error! 7-4, MoonDogs!

Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University- Mankato) would finish off the game on the bump. Shumski would record 1 inning pitched, and 2 strikeouts!

The MoonDogs would win tonight and head home to play the Bismarck Larks at ISG Field, on July 12th.

