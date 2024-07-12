Three Huskies Named to Northwoods League All-Star Game
July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Duluth Huskies News Release
Three members of the Duluth Huskies were officially named Northwoods League All-Stars, according to a release from the league Friday morning.
IF Charlie Sutherland, 1B MJ Sweeney and P Caden Kratz will represent the Huskies for the all-star festivities.
Sutherland is currently leading the active team in batting average and doubles. He is slashing .317/.432/.458 with 12 doubles and has 26 RBIs. He's played all over the field for the Huskies this season, seeing time in both corner outfield spots, second base, third base and on the mound.
Sweeney has been a force in the middle of the lineup this season for the Huskies. His OPS was above 1.000 for most of the season. He is currently second in the league with 10 home runs and fourth with 40 RBIs.
As for Kratz, he's been one of the Huskies most reliable arms out of the bullpen this season. He's made 11 appearances and thrown 15.1 innings for the Huskies and holds an ERA of 1.17, striking out 10.57 batters per nine innings. In the closer role for the Huskies, Kratz has three saves to his name on the season.
The all-star break is scheduled for July 22-24 and will take place at ISG Field in Mankato, Minn.
