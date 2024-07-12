Madison Mallards Announce Two Northwoods League All-Star Selections
July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
The Madison Mallards are excited to announce their All-Star selections for the 2024 season. Blake Guerin and Jake Schaffner will represent the Mallards in the Northwoods League All-Star game on Tuesday, July 23rd at ISG Field in Mankato, Minnesota.
Blake Guerin, a sophomore First Baseman out of the University of Iowa, gets the call to Mankato after posting a .317 batting average in 32 games with the Mallards. Guerin has 39 hits on the season with 25 runs batted in, 6 home runs, and a .942 OPS.
Jake Schaffner, a freshman Infielder from the North Dakota State University, secures an All-Star spot after a stint in June with the best batting average in the entire Northwoods League. Schaffner boasts a .381 batting average with 37 hits, 23 RBI's, and 15 stolen bases on the year.
The Madison Mallards return home to Warner Park on Saturday, July 13th for a 6:05 p.m. matchup with the Minnesota Mud Puppies.
Tickets for the remainder of the Mallards 2024 season are still available online or in person at our stadium box office. For more information on the Madison Mallards and single game tickets, call 608-246-4277, visit mallardsbaseball.com or email info@mallardsbaseball.com.
