Rockers Throttle the Kingfish in First Meeting of the Season

July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers' Landon Victorian on the mound

Kenosha, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (2-7) imposed their will on the Kenosha Kingfish (3-8) tonight 13-1 at Simmons Field. Green Bay totaled 18 hits on the night, which is a new single game season-high. Meanwhile Kenosha only mustered up four knocks of their own in the loss.

The Rockers set the tone early with two runs in the top of the second inning on sacrifice-hits from Mateo Matthews (Wagner) and Lane Allen (Blinn). That was one of three two-spots for Green Bay on the night.

The second of those two-run frames came in the fourth, when Mulivai Levu (UCLA) doubled before Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) homered into right field. For Levu, that was one of two doubles he picked up. Meanwhile, Harms' bomb was his team-best seventh long-ball of the season. The outfielder finished the day going 3-for-4 with a double as well.

Harms and Levu weren't the only Rockers to rack up multiple hits, however. Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount) went four-of-five with a double, Jake Bold (Princeton) went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI, and Mateo Matthews went 3-of-4 with a triple and two RBI.

In total, six of the nine Rockers in the starting lineup had more than one knock, and that resulted in nine extra base hits for the team as a whole.

But that's only half of the story for Green Bay, because the pitching staff also showed out. Starter Landon Victorian (LSU) only allowed two hits in four scoreless innings. The right-hander also struck out three Kingfish, which brought his total up to six on the season across six frames.

Once Victorian exited the ballgame, Kam Douglas, Nathan Blasick (New Orleans) and Nainoa Cardinez (Hawaii) carried Green Bay home with four punch outs and two hits given up over the back half of the contest.

The Rockers aim to replicate their dominant performance from tonight when they square off against the Kingfish at home tomorrow at 3:05 p.m.

Besides the opportunity to watch game two of the series between Green Bay and Kenosha, fans that attend will get to enjoy Polka Day at the park. In addition to Polish food specials throughout Capital Credit Union Park, there will also be music from LIVEwire Polka though the end of the third inning. They'll start performing at 2:00 p.m., which is also when gates open.

