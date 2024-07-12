Pair of Bucks Named to Great Plains All-Star Team

Waterloo, Iowa - The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2024 Northwoods All-Star Game which will be played on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:05 pm in Mankato, Minnesota. Two players from the Waterloo Bucks were selected: Larry Edwards and Chaney Trout.

Outfielder Larry Edwards, a redshirt junior who will attend McNeese State University in the fall and originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is currently leading or tied for the team lead in hits (53), home runs (5), RBI (37), and stolen bases (23). Edwards' .358 batting average is the seventh-best in the NWL and his hits total are tied for the sixth-best mark in the league.

Right-handed pitcher Chaney Trout is now a two-time All-Star after also being selected to the Great Plains East All-Star Team last season. A redshirt senior from Eastern Illinois University, Trout leads Waterloo in saves with four. Originally from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Trout has compiled a 2-1 record with a 0.45 ERA and 16 strikeouts in a team-leading 16 appearances.

This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 26 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts. Bucks players will represent the Great Plains Division in the All-Star Game.

The Bucks travel to Rochester, Minnesota tonight to face the Honkers in the start of a two-game road series. Waterloo returns home on Sunday to start a three-game homestand versus the Eau Claire Express. First pitch for Sunday's doubleheader is 1:05 pm with gates opening at 12:00 pm. Tickets are currently available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or online: https://waterloo-bucks.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

