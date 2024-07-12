MoonDogs Take Game 1 vs the Larks

July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

A very nice win for your MoonDogs tonight downing the Larks 9-1!

An unbelievable pitching performance from Mankato's Peter Michael (Northwestern) set the stage for a big win.

Michael went 6 Ã¢..." innings allowing just 2 hits 0 runs and had 8 K's. He allowed zero extra base hits in those 2 batters.

This game was all defense through the 6th inning with the only run scoring on a Riley Jackson (Florida State) solo home run in the 5th.

Jackson after a slow start to his time in Mankato has really turned it on lately helping this MoonDogs team out of the basement to start the second half to within a game of first place.

The 7th changed the game for Mankato.

8 runs were scored, with 4 MoonDog batters gathering RBI's this inning.

After a leadoff line out, Coleman Mizell (Alabama) ripped a double into the left canter gap setting up the whole inning for Mankato. Ty Rumsey (Evansville) would come in to pinch run and would immediately score on an RBI single from Matthew Fleischhacker (MSU - Mankato).

The MoonDogs hot hitting continued with Jake Duer (TCU) up next as he also hit a double into the gap scoring Fleischhacker on a close play at the plate.

Later in the inning Nico Libed (San Diego) would have an RBI single and the inning would be capped off on a bases clearing double from Ty Rumsey to put this game way out of reach for Bismarck.

The one and only relief arm for Mankato tonight was Tyler Vargas (Sac City) who threw well going 2 Ã¢..." innings allowing just one run and earning the save.

Mankato will face off again against Bismarck to finish out their series before facing Willmar.

