Kingfish Fall in Homestand Finale 14-1
July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish conclude their five-game homestand with a 14-1 loss to the Green Bay Rockers.
After a scoreless first inning, the Rockers plated a pair in the second. Mateo Matthews drove in the first run with a groundout to second. Lane Allen followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Nick Harms.
Green Bay added a couple more runs in the fourth after Mulivai Levu led off with a double to left. Nick Harms brought him home on a two-run blast to right, making it 4-0.
Rocker starter Landon Victorian ended his day with a 1-2-3 fourth inning. He finished with three strikeouts.
The Fish threatened in the fifth with the bases loaded and two outs. However, Robert Newland grounded out to short to end the inning.
The Rockers continued to expand their lead in the seventh after Mulivai Levu doubled to right-center, plating Lukas Torres and Daalen Adderley.
Green Bay put this game away with seven runs in the eighth inning.
Kenosha's Will Plattner ended the shutout with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth.
The Rockers added one more run in the ninth for the 14-1 final.
The Kingfish hit the road to finish this series in Green Bay tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.
