Liam O'Brien Wins June 11th Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night
July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Thursday, July 11, Kalamazoo Growlers right-handed pitcher Liam O'Brien was named the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night.
Across six innings, O'Brien struck out 10 batters, giving up just three hits and a pair of runs. The ten strikeouts tied a season-high while putting O'Brien in the top spot in the Northwoods League with 56 this year.
Final Line: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 K, 25 BF
The 10-strikeout day is the fifth time this season a Growlers starter has struck out double digits.
The nod marks the second time straight outing that O'Brien has won the award after the junior struck out seven across five innings on July 5 against Kenosha.
The Growlers have now won the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award six times this season and 13 times since the beginning of 2023. Both mark as the most of any team in the Northwoods League.
Kalamazoo Northwoods League Pitchers of the Night (2024):
July 11 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien
July 5 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien
June 20 - RHP #38 Adam Berghorst
June 19 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft
June 2 - RHP #20 Eamon Horwedel
May 27 - #28 Jerad Berkenpas
With the least amount of walks, lowest WHIP, and highest first-pitch strike percentage of anyone in the Northwoods League, K-Zoonow holds a Great Lakes third-best 4.45 ERA.
The Growlers return home tomorrow taking on the Royal Oak Leprechauns. First Pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Homer Stryker Field.
