Kibler Named Northwoods League All-Star
July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Mequon, WI- The Northwoods League has announced the 2024 All-Stars for the upcoming mid-summer classic. The Lakeshore Chinooks will be represented by catcher, Dominic Kibler. Kibler is an incoming sophomore at Kent State University and a local product from New Berlin.
Kibler has appeared in 31 games so far for the 2024 season. He is currently batting .276 with 27 hits, 2 runs, 2 HRs, and 16 RBI. He has also reached base 29 times by walks. He also has a fielding percentage .996.
The 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place in Mankato Minnesota on Tuesday, July 23rd-best of luck to Dominic and the rest of the 2024 all-stars.
