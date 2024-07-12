Spitters' Win Streak at Three
July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Kokomo, IN - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the two game series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 3-1.
It was a night of the classic pitchers dual as both starting pitchers battled it out to see who could throw more zeroes on the scoreboard. The Pit Spitters offense was able to put at least one runner on the bases each inning but failed to move any runner past second until the top of the seventh inning. Ethan Belk led off the inning with a double to left field and then advanced his way to third on a sacrifice bunt dropped by Trent Reed. Carter Hain hit a sacrifice flyout to right field, allowing Belk to tag up from third to score, giving the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. However, the Jackrabbits were able to get to the Pit Spitters starting pitcher Collin Bradley in the bottom of the seventh, who entering the inning had thrown less than 80 pitches. Aidan Mcaskie hit a double to left field to get the offense started for the Jackrabbits. Down to their final strike of the inning, Michael Flaherty hit a single to right field scoring Mcaskie to tie the game at 1-1. Bradley went out for the eighth inning and was able to turn a double play but gave up a single to Vincent Temesvary forcing him to come out of the game. Entering the top of the ninth tied, Reed drew a walk to kickstart the offense. Hain then hit a two-run home run to right field to give the Pit Spitters a 3-1 lead. It was Hain's first home run of the season. Pit Spitters closer Mason Hill gave up a walk to the leadoff hitter Mcaskie in the bottom of the ninth but followed up with three straight strikeouts to seal the win.
The Pit Spitters improve to 9-3 in the second half and to 26-21 overall, while the Jackrabbits drop to 2-9 in the second half and to 19-33 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Collin Bradley threw seven and two thirds' innings giving up a run on four hits, four walks, and striking out two. Mason Hill threw an inning and a third of scoreless baseball giving up a walk and striking out four.
The Pit Spitters will stay in Kokomo tomorrow for game two of a two-game road trip. First pitch is tonight at 7:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.
