Northwoods League Announces 2024 All-Star Selections
July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are proud to announce that right-handed pitcher Henry Chabot (Chapman University) was named to the 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:05 p.m. at ISG Field in Mankato, Minnesota.
Returning for a second season with the Rockers, Chabot has been a reliable arm both out of the bullpen as well as the starting rotation. In 13 games, spanning 33.2 innings, he has recorded 42 strikeouts and only allowed 12 walks while posting a 4.01 ERA. Chabot's 42 strikeouts currently rank him 3rd in the Great Lakes Division and 6th in the entire Northwoods League.
The First-Half Great Lakes East Champions were the Rockford Rivets and the First-Half Great Lakes West Champions, the Wausau Woodchucks. The Great Plains East Champions were the La Crosse Loggers and the Great Plains West Champions were the Willmar Stingers.
The Northoods League All-Star Game featuring the Great Lakes Division versus the Great Plains Division All-Stars is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. on July 23rd and can be watched on ESPN+.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
