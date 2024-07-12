Thibodeaux Drives Huskies Back to Winning Ways, Sweep of Doubleheader with Eau Claire

Offense got the job done in game one, pitching in Game Two in the Duluth Huskies doubleheader sweep over the Eau Claire Express Thursday at Copeland Park.

The two victories snapped a four-game losing streak for the Huskies (22-21, 5-4) and continued their success against the Express (17-25, 2-5).

In Game One, the offense came to play. Through three innings, the Huskies led, 4-1. Joshua Duarte delivered an RBI single in the first inning. Then, in the third, Cardell Thibodeaux started a three-run inning with a solo shot.

The game turned a bit in the middle innings. Eau Claire tied the game with three runs in the fourth and by the time the seventh inning was over, the Express led, 7-5.

Duluth did not go down that easily. Aided by some help from the Express staff, the Huskies tied the game on back-to-back bases loaded walks to Cal Elvis and Thibodeaux. The game would go to extras tied, 7-7.

In the tenth inning, the Huskies broke out for four runs. Jake Downing got the party started with a leadoff, two-run home run to score the Manfred man. Then, the Huskies scored twice more on another run scoring hit by Thibodeaux. This time, it was a two-run double.

Caden Kratz finished the job for the Huskies in the tenth to give them the win and snap the four-game skid.

In the second game, Duluth's pitching stymied the Express offense. The staff surrendered just two hits and zero runs for the entirety of the contest. Jackson Smith (6.0 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 4 K) and Jakob Schulz (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 4 K) combined for the effort on the mound.

Given the fact that the staff didn't allow any runs, the offense had no trouble providing the necessary run support for the win. Duluth scattered their five runs across four different frames. Thibodeaux had another home run in the game, capping a banner day at the plate for him. He finished the day 4-for-8 with 11 total bases, three walks, two home runs and five RBIs.

The two victories in the doubleheader make it five wins in six games against the Express for the Huskies. This comes just one year after they went winless in eight games against Eau Claire last season.

Up Next

The series against the Express continues but shifts to Wade Stadium for the final two games. FIrst pitch for game three Friday night is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

