Another Day Another Double Header - Another Chucks Win
July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
The Chucks and Dock Spiders complete game one of today's double header with the Chucks coming out on top 9-4 to improve to 8-1 in the second half. The win is the Chucks fifth in a row.
The Chucks continued their scoring ways by crossing four runs in the first inning. Isaac Webb (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) reached on an error, Vance Sheahan (U of South Carolina Upstate) walked, and Colin Bruggemann (OK St.) tripled. His hit was followed by three more hits and RBIs from Bryce Hubbard (Georgia) and Austin Dearing (FIU). Chucks led 4-3 after one.
The Chucks would earn another run in the 2nd by finding back-to-back two out walks which brought up Bryce Hubbard. He found his second hit and second RBI to give the Chucks a 5-3 lead.
Caleb White (Georgia Southern) would settle in after allowing three runs in the first. He struck out two and was scoreless through the next three innings. White had thrown 79 pitches to that point and was pulled after a leadoff walk in the 4th.
The Chucks would add some run support as the new NWL All-Star Max Galvin (Miami U) doubled to right with the bases loaded in the 5th inning, crossing Austin Dearing and Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M Corpus Christi). The Chucks held a 7-3 lead.
David Morrissey (Eastern FL. St. College) came in relief for his third appearance of the season. He allowed one run to cross but got defensive help by Jake Berkland (Mankato St.) who turned an inning ending double play in the 5th.
Morrissey was flawless in the 6th and set his team up nicely heading to the final frame. The Chucks added two more in the top half after Max Galvin found his second straight double to finish his game with four RBI. Chucks had a five-run lead at 9-4.
Bryce Carter (Eastern FL. St. College) came into a non-save opportunity in the 7th. The middle infield went 6-4-3 for the first two outs and finished it off on a play where the ball bounced off Sheahan's glove into the hand of Berkland where he fired for the final out.
The Chucks will play game two of today's double header at 7:45 PM. They'll finish the series with FDL tomorrow and spend Sunday in Green Bay before finally returning home for 715 day on Monday! Enjoy $7.15 seats in section 207 to celebrate the state's best area code!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2024
- Another Day Another Double Header - Another Chucks Win - Wausau Woodchucks
- Three Huskies Named to Northwoods League All-Star Game - Duluth Huskies
- Three Royal Oak Leprechauns Selected for NWL All Star Game - Royal Oak Leprechauns
- Three Rafter Bats Selected to 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Game in Mankato - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Justin Hausser Named to 2024 All-Star Game - Kenosha Kingfish
- Six Woodchucks Named to Northwoods League All-Star Team - Wausau Woodchucks
- Madison Mallards Announce Two Northwoods League All-Star Selections - Madison Mallards
- Wisconsin Rapids Legend Moe Hill Making Return to Witter Field for Friday Night Game against Lakeshore - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Six Rivets Selected for 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Game - Rockford Rivets
- Series Shifts to Wade as Huskies Look to Continue Success vs Express - Duluth Huskies
- Rockers Head South to Battle the Kingfish - Green Bay Rockers
- Northwoods League Announces 2024 All-Star Selections - Green Bay Rockers
- Kibler Named Northwoods League All-Star - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Three Kalamazoo Growlers Named to the 2024 Northwoods League All Star Game - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Pair of Bucks Named to Great Plains All-Star Team - Waterloo Bucks
- Northwoods League Announces 2024 All-Star Selections - Northwoods
- The MoonDogs Bring Home a Win Going 4/5 in the Series - Mankato MoonDogs
- Thibodeaux Drives Huskies Back to Winning Ways, Sweep of Doubleheader with Eau Claire - Duluth Huskies
- Rafters Lose Game Two 14-6, Get Swept in Doubleheader against Wausau - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rivets Showcase Determination in Doubleheader Against Madison Mallards at Rivets Stadium - Rockford Rivets
- Chinooks Blast 2 HR in 5-2 Game 2 Win to Split DH - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Liam O'Brien Wins June 11th Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Madison Mallards Take Both Games of Doubleheader Against Rockford Rivets - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.