Another Day Another Double Header - Another Chucks Win

July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







The Chucks and Dock Spiders complete game one of today's double header with the Chucks coming out on top 9-4 to improve to 8-1 in the second half. The win is the Chucks fifth in a row.

The Chucks continued their scoring ways by crossing four runs in the first inning. Isaac Webb (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) reached on an error, Vance Sheahan (U of South Carolina Upstate) walked, and Colin Bruggemann (OK St.) tripled. His hit was followed by three more hits and RBIs from Bryce Hubbard (Georgia) and Austin Dearing (FIU). Chucks led 4-3 after one.

The Chucks would earn another run in the 2nd by finding back-to-back two out walks which brought up Bryce Hubbard. He found his second hit and second RBI to give the Chucks a 5-3 lead.

Caleb White (Georgia Southern) would settle in after allowing three runs in the first. He struck out two and was scoreless through the next three innings. White had thrown 79 pitches to that point and was pulled after a leadoff walk in the 4th.

The Chucks would add some run support as the new NWL All-Star Max Galvin (Miami U) doubled to right with the bases loaded in the 5th inning, crossing Austin Dearing and Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M Corpus Christi). The Chucks held a 7-3 lead.

David Morrissey (Eastern FL. St. College) came in relief for his third appearance of the season. He allowed one run to cross but got defensive help by Jake Berkland (Mankato St.) who turned an inning ending double play in the 5th.

Morrissey was flawless in the 6th and set his team up nicely heading to the final frame. The Chucks added two more in the top half after Max Galvin found his second straight double to finish his game with four RBI. Chucks had a five-run lead at 9-4.

Bryce Carter (Eastern FL. St. College) came into a non-save opportunity in the 7th. The middle infield went 6-4-3 for the first two outs and finished it off on a play where the ball bounced off Sheahan's glove into the hand of Berkland where he fired for the final out.

The Chucks will play game two of today's double header at 7:45 PM. They'll finish the series with FDL tomorrow and spend Sunday in Green Bay before finally returning home for 715 day on Monday! Enjoy $7.15 seats in section 207 to celebrate the state's best area code!

