Rodriguez's Slam Lifts Rochester Over Waterloo

July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







The Honkers continued their offense roll on Friday night, beating Waterloo 9-5 in comeback fashion.

Matthew Brock started and was near-perfect through three innings. However, the Bucks had a big fourth and took a 4-0 lead.

Rochester didn't answer until the sixth when Luca Dipalo hit a two-run homer, and two batters later, Grant MacArthur hit a solo shot. Joe Sperry tossed five stellar innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one run and striking out five.

After tying the game but falling behind again, Rochester loaded the bases in the eighth. Dom Rodriguez came to the plate and crushed a grand slam that easily cleared the left field wall.

Matthew Lighthall came in for the ninth and faced the minimum, sending the Honkers to 8-2 in the second half. They will have one more game against Waterloo tomorrow at 6:35.

