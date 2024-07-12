Justin Hausser Named to 2024 All-Star Game

July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - Justin Hausser has been named to the 2024 All-Star team which will take place in Mankato, MN on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Hausser, from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, will represent Kenosha after posting a .292 average with 11 RBI and one home run through 29 games as a Kingfish. The lefty has posted 8 multi-hit games as a Kingfish and has lead Kenosha in average for a majority of the season.

The game can be streamed on the NWL+ app.

