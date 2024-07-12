Northwoods League Announces 2024 All-Star Selections

July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:05 p.m. (CST) at ISG Field in Mankato, Minnesota.

In the Great Plains Division, the First-Half Great Plains West Champion Willmar Stingers have five players on the roster. Willmar is led by Andrew Sojka (California State University, Northridge). Sojka is the all-time home run leader in the Northwoods League with 31. He is currently hitting .395 with 17 home runs, 53 RBI, and 60 runs scored over 42 games. The St. Cloud Rox also have five selections in the Plains. On the mound from the Rox will be Kaden Pfeffer (St. Cloud State University) who is currently 3-1 with a 2.21 ERA across 40.2 innings.

In the Great Lakes Division, the First-Half Great Lakes East Champion Rockford Rivets and the First-Half Great Lakes West Champion Wausau Woodchucks each have six selections.

The All-Stars from the Woodchucks are powered by infielder Isaac Webb (Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi). Webb is hitting .390 with three home runs, six doubles, 21 RBI and 28 stolen bases. Rivets infielder Maddox Mihalakis highlights the talented group from Rockford. Mihalakis is currently hitting .393 with five home runs, 11 doubles and four triples. He has 43 RBI and six stolen bases.

Field Manager Corey Thompson and his coaching staff from the Wausau Woodchucks will be in the dugout for the Great Lakes. The First-Half Great Lakes West Division Champion Woodchucks have a 33-9 overall record and are 7-1 in the second half.

Willmar Field Manager Freddie Smith and his staff will manage the Great Plains All-Stars. The First-Half Great Plains West Division Champion Stingers are 29-15 overall.

This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 26 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.