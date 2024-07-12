Rafters Lose Game Two 14-6, Get Swept in Doubleheader against Wausau

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Games one and two of Thursday's doubleheader were eerily similar.

In both games, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters allowed Wausau to score nine runs in the top of the fifth and coast to victory.

The nightcap started with three innings of elite pitching from WR starter Kenji Pallares and Wausau starter Travis Lutz. But after Pallares allowed Wausau to take a two-run lead in the fourth, the wheels fell off for the Rafters again.

Mack Mabrey entered in the fifth and yielded eight runs (five earned) while recording just two outs. He walked three, gave up four hits, and struck out just one. Nick Perry settled down the pace after that with 1.1 innings of one-run ball.

Kyle Bender would allow three more runs in two innings to make the score 14-6 entering the ninth inning. The Rafters offense mustered five runs in the later three innings, but it wasn't enough.

"Just as quick as we take the losses, we give them back out, so we just got to build that tough callous and just get back at it tomorrow," said Rafters' assistant coach Tom Zieglowsky after the game. "We just started the second half, so no sense to pout around and not go at it the right way... just get back at it tomorrow and play some ball."

Wisconsin Rapids hosts Lakeshore for a two-game series coming up and they will try to right the ship then. Khalin Kapoor will have the call on the Northwoods League Sports Network, and Andy Jachim will be live on WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM.

