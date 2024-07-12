Wisconsin Rapids Legend Moe Hill Making Return to Witter Field for Friday Night Game against Lakeshore
July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The most decorated player to ever compete at Witter Field is making his return home Friday night. Moe Hill, whose number 24 is retired by the Rafters organization, is synonymous with his time with the Wisconsin Rapids Twins.
Hill spent seven full seasons in Rapids from 1972 to 1978. He began his tenure with the Twins in the Midwest League by playing 20 games for the club in 1971. The first baseman/outfielder had two seasons with a batting average of over .300 and four seasons with more than 30 home runs. His .339 average in 1974 and 41 home runs in 1977 were his career highs in those respective categories. Additionally, his .339 average, 32 home runs, and 113 RBIs in 1974 made him the first Triple Crown winner in Midwest League history.
Tickets for tonight's game can be purchased at www. northwoodsleague.com/wisconsin-rapids-rafters or at the box office at Historic Witter Field. Don't miss your chance to see Moe Hill live in Wisconsin Rapids for a 6:35 first pitch against the Lakeshore Chinooks.
Moe Hill is recognized by the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
