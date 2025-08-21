Thomas Müller: Bayern Munich Icon's SURPRISE Move to Vancouver Changes Everything!

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video







After 25 years at Bayern Munich, arguably the greatest German player ever has come to Vancouver. Learn what enticed Thomas Müller about the city, how he found past success against Messi, and why the 2014 World Cup winner thinks he can help Vancouver win MLS Cup.







