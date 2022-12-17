The Holidays Have Arrived at Colisée Vidéotron
December 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Lions' head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. found themselves up against a very hot Reading goaltender in the form of Pat Nagle on Friday night: His big saves late in the game enabled the Royals to post a 2-0 shutout victory. Trois-Rivières will need more success finding the back of the net Saturday afternoon if they want to avoid registering a third straight loss. With several key players having been called up to the AHL, the Lions' roster will have to ratchet things up a notch if they intend to get back into the win category. Make no mistake: Trois-Rivières will be out to avenge last night's loss, so it's our prediction that this will be a must-see game!
Players to watch
Lions' goaltender Philippe Desrosiers has been outstanding of late, with a 4-2-0 record in his last six games while maintaining a 2.36 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.
Former Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Val d'Or Foreurs forward Jacob Gaucher was a force in Friday night's game, recording a goal and an assist. The rookie has 5-8-13 totals in 21 games this season.
