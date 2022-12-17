Nailers Unable to Play Role of Grinch in Fort Wayne

December 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers' Chris Ortiz And Fort Wayne Komets' Luka Burzan In Action

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers' Chris Ortiz And Fort Wayne Komets' Luka Burzan In Action(Wheeling Nailers)

FORT WAYNE, IN- The Wheeling Nailers and Fort Wayne Komets have played two games at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this season, and on both occasions, fans have been treated to a plethora of goals. Six of Saturday night's 11 tallies came on the man advantage, as both teams scored three, meaning the game came down to 5-on-5 play. That went in Fort Wayne's favor, as the host squad received two goals each from Shawn Boudrias and Adam Brubacher for a 7-4 win. Four different Nailers posted multiple point nights, including Cam Hausinger and Josh Maniscalco, who each had a goal and an assist.

The Nailers did exactly what they wanted to in a first period on enemy ice, as they limited Fort Wayne to just six shots on goal, while grabbing a 1-0 lead. The opening strike came on the power play at the 9:46 mark. Josh Maniscalco's shot squirted into the right side of the crease, where Cam Hausinger pounced on the loose puck and battled it in over the goal line.

Unfortunately, the middle frame was the opposite, as the Komets lit the lamp four times. Shawn Boudrias put the home side on the scoreboard, when he stole the puck at his own blueline, then broke away and scored on a forehand shot. Adam Brubacher then gave Fort Wayne the lead, when he accepted a drop pass from Mark Rassell, and got just enough power on his wrist shot to send the puck sliding through the crease and in. 45 seconds after that, Filip Engaras added another goal for the Komets, when he roofed a wrist shot from the right side of the slot. Sean Josling temporarily closed the gap to one, when he drove in a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a Chris Ortiz pass, but Fort Wayne answered on the power play, as Brubacher bombed in his second of the stanza.

More goals followed in the third period, as both teams put their power plays to work. Boudrias cashed in for his second of the night for the Komets, when he pounded in a one-time feed from Joshua Winquist on the left side of the crease. 2:24 later, Maniscalco responded for Wheeling, as he clobbered in a one-timer from the top of the left circle. Fort Wayne was up next 2:23 after that, as Winquist connected on a right circle wrist shot. Justin Addamo trimmed the margin to two when he tipped in Hausinger's left circle shot, before Anthony Petruzzelli collected the only even strength goal of the frame with an empty net shot for the 7-4 final.

Rylan Parenteau grabbed the win for the Komets, as he made 27 saves on 31 shots. Tommy Nappier took the loss for the Nailers, as he allowed six goals on 28 shots.

The Nailers will return home to finish off the weekend on Sunday afternoon at 4:10, when they play host to the Cincinnati Cyclones.

