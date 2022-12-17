Game Day Preview: Ugly Sweater Night in Allen

December 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Kevin Mandolese faces the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Allen Americans goaltender Kevin Mandolese faces the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the final of a two-game series tonight at CUTX Event Center. The Americans have won two of their last three games and look for a sweep tonight against the Thunder. The Americans lead the season series 3-2-0

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:30 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Official Postgame Bar: Dodies Cajun

Next Home Game: 12/30/22 vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:05 pm

Big Third Period: The Americans put together one of their best periods of the season scoring three times in the final frame on Friday night beating the Wichita Thunder 4-2 at CUTX Event Center. The Americans entered the third period down 2-1, but quickly erased the one-goal deficit to take a 3-2 lead with goals from Zach Massicotte (2), and Kris Myllari (2). Jack Combs added an empty net goal late to secure the win. It was the first home win for the Americans since November 12th. Kevin Mandolese made the start in net, picking up his second win with the Americans in three starts.

Allen Debut New defenseman Dalton Gally made his Americans debut on Friday night playing in 16 minutes of action. He was acquired from the Maine Mariners last week after being shipped to Maine from Kansas City the same day. The native of Alaska played in nine games this season for the Mavericks and had two points.

Mandolese impressive numbers: Ottawa Senators prospect Kevin Mandolese has started three games since being assigned to Allen last weekend. He has a 2-0 record, with 1.88 goals against average and a 0.948 save percentage.

Pointless in two straight: After a season-high six-game point streak, Americans rookie forward Hank Crone has been held without a point in back-to-back games. Crone remains in the top 10 in the ECHL in scoring at number 10 with 25 points. He has a point or more in 11 of his last 14 games.

Pochiro Shines in the Third: Americans veteran forward Zach Pochiro had the primary assist on both the tying and game winning goals on Friday night in the Americans 4-2 victory over Wichita. Pochiro is fifth on the team in scoring with 13 points in 20 games.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 3-5-1-0

Away: 4-8-0-0

Overall: 7-13-1-0

Last 10: 2-8-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (13) Jack Combs

Assists: (14) Hank Crone

Points: (25) Hank Crone and Jack Combs

+/-: (+4) Chad Butcher

PIM: (54) Jackson Leppard

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 8-3-1-0

Away: 4-6-1-0

Overall: 12-9-2-0

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (11) Brayden Watts

Assists: (15) Brayden Watts

Points: (26) Brayden Watts

+/-: (+4) Michal Stinil

PIM: (40) Mark Liwiski

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.