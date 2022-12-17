Royals Sweep Lions for Third-Straight Win, 4-2

December 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Trois-Rivières, QC - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions, 4-2, Saturday, December 17th at the Colisée Vidèotron. The Royals improved to 14-6-1 with their eighth win over their last nine games. Nagle saved 24 of 26 shots faced in net to improve to 7-3-0 with his seventh win in his last eight starts. Lions goalie Philippe Desrosiers saved 25 of 28 and suffered third consecutive loss (4-7-1).

Like the series opener, a defensive battle between both clubs held the game to one goal through the first two periods of play. Reading outshot the Lions 14 to five in the first period and scored the games opening goal 5:12 into regulation on a loose puck tapped into Trois-Rivières' net by Mason Millman. The defenseman trailed Alec Butcher's shot on a breakaway and tapped in the rebound that emerged from under Desrosiers in his crease.

Butcher and Trey Bradley earned assists on Millman's fourth goal of the season. The assist was Bradley's 100th assist and 150th point of his ECHL career. With the goal, th Royals have scored the game's first goal in six consecutive contests.

The Lions evened the score 6:06 into the third period on one of their two power play goals in the game. Cedric Montimy batted in a rebound out of mid-air that bounced off of Nagle and Montminy's chest for Trois-Rivières' captain to score the equalizer.

Reading answered back with two goals within minutes to take an extended lead into the final five minutes of regulation. Evan Barratt earned his first goal as a Royal on Reading's first of two power play goals in the period. Bradley earned the primary assist with a cross crease pass for his sixth multi-point game of the season. Dominic Cormier scored on a cross crease feed as well from Shane Sellar 4:29 later for the defenseman's fourth goal of the season.

In a two-goal hole, the Lions emptied their net for an extra attacker with over three minutes remaining in regulation. Trois-Rivières took advantage of the extra skater and penalty against Charlie Gerard for a 6-on-4 attack for the Lions late. Anthony Beauregard blasted a slapshot past Nagle's glove to draw the Lions' deficit within one-goal with 2:36 remaining in the third period.

The Royals took back their two-goal lead 32 seconds later on an empty net goal scored by Garrett McFadden for the captain's first goal of the season. Jacob Gaucher earned his second assist of the game with the faceoff win to lead to McFadden's empty net heave from Reading's own zone for the rookie's second-straight multi-point game.

The Royals remain undefeated in regulation when leading after two periods (12-0-1) and improve to a record of 11-3-1 against divisional opponents this season.

The Royals return home on Wednesday, Dec. 21st to host the Maine Mariners at 7:00 p.m. The stand alone game features the second 6-1-0 Night promotional game! Order tickets and see the full ~ promotional schedule ~ now!

Upcoming Games:

6-1-0 Night - Dec. 21 vs. Maine

Celebrate the community and area code of Reading with deals on tickets and drinks around the concourse!

$6.10 for Green Zone tickets

College Students ONLY pay service fees for a ticket

$1 beers at select locations

6-1-0 Night - Dec. 28 vs. Wheeling

Celebrate the community and area code of Reading with deals on tickets and drinks around the concourse!

$6.10 for Green Zone tickets

College Students ONLY pay service fees for a ticket

$1 beers at select locations

Star Wars Night - Jan. 7 vs. Worcester

Join the Royals and your favorite characters from a galaxy far, far, away at Star Wars night!

Youth padawan training classes

Costume contest

Chewbacca impression contest

Specialty jersey debut

$2 off craft beers 6-7:00 PM

Four-Game Plan

Join the Reading Royals for FOUR of our biggest games of the year at home! Four-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:

Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.

Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.

St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.

Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.

In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Contact the Royals front office for pricing details. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.