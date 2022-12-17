Growlers Rocked by Railers 8-3
December 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers win streak came to an end in an 8-3 loss to the Worcester Railers on Saturday night at DCU Center.
Railers captain Bobby Butler notched a hat-trick for the hosts while Keenan Suthers, Pavel Gogolev and Todd Skirving got the Growlers goals in the loss.
These two square off once again tomorrow afternoon at 4:35 pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. WOR - B. Butler
2. WOR - B. Jenkins
3. WOR - C. Adams
