Third Period Flurry Lifts Icemen Over Oilers
December 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 3-0 to the Jacksonville Icemen at the BOK Center on Saturday night.
Both teams exited the first period without a goal.
The second period was equally as fruitless as the first, with the Oilers out shooting Jacksonville nine to eight in the period.
Matt Salhany kicked off the scoring 6:09 into the third period for his first of the season, putting Jacksonville up 1-0. Easton Brodzinski followed up 2:41 after, giving Jacksonville a two-goal lead. Ben Hawerchuk slipped home a back-hand goal with 9:11 remaining, closing the score 3-0 in a shutout win for Jacksonville.
Olaf Lindbom - the first goaltender taken in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft - earned the first shutout of his North American professional career to become the first star.
The Oilers continue their home stand on Thursday, Dec. 22, hosting the Allen Americans for the second time this season at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
