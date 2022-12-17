Antonio Stranges Scores Twice As Steelheads Improve Win Streak To Six Games In 5-1 Win Over Rapid City

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (20-3-0-1, 41pts) defeated the Rapid City Rush 5-1 (13-12-0-0, 26pts) by a final score of 5-1 Saturday night in front of the 11th sellout crowd in just the 13th home game at the Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads will host the the Utah Grizzlies next Wednesday and Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop.

Matt Register (1-0-1) scored about halfway through the first period as the Steelheads had a 1-0 lead after the opening 20 minutes. Shots were even at 13 a piece. Antonio Stranges (2-0-2) scored his first ECHL goal on the power-play 54 seconds into the second period to hand Idaho a 2-0 lead. Minutes later Ilya Nikolaev (1-0-1) would get Rapid City on the board scoring on a breakaway. With just 2:58 to play in the middle stanza Zach Walker (1-0-1) would give Idaho a 3-1 lead. The Steelheads took that lead into locker room after 40 minutes of play as shots in the second were 14 a piece. Stranges would score his second goal of the game about halfway through the third period to make it 4-1. 63 seconds later Jordan Kawaguchi (1-0-1) would make it 5-1 Idaho. Rémi Poirier made a career high 36 saves on 37 shots in the win while Adam Carlson made 30 saves on 35 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 1st, 10:08 | 1-0 IDH GOAL: In the left circle Ryan Dmowski won a faceoff back. Colton Kehler fed Matt Register at the left point. Register sent a wrist shot towards the cage which rang off the far post and into the back of the net.

- 2nd, 0:54 | 2-0 IDH PP GOAL: From the right point Dawson Barteaux slid the puck to the op of the point to Patrick Kudla. Kudla fed Antonio Stranges who rolled down the left-wing wall and fired a wrist shot upstairs on Carlson.

- 2nd, 5:40 | 2-1 RC GOAL: Ilya Nikolaev went down on a breakaway and fired a wrist shot over the glove of Rémi Poirier.

- 2nd, 17:02 | 3-1 IDH GOAL: From the high slot Willie Knierim fired a shot towards the net. Zach Walker net front tipped it past Carlson.

- 3rd, 10:33 | 4-1 IDH GOAL: On a two on one Ryan Dmowski from the right circle fed Antonio Stranges inside the left circle. Stranges was able to direct it past Carlson.

- 3rd, 11:36 | 5-1 IDH GOAL: Jordan Kawaguchi from the right circle fired one upstairs over the shoulder of Carlson.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Antonio Stranges

2) Rémi Poirier

3) Matt Register

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 1-for-4 on power-play while Rapid City was 0-for-3.

- Idaho outshot Rapid City 37-35.

- Justin Misiak (IR), Owen Headrick (INJ), Janis Svanenbergs (INJ), and Ty Pelton-Byce (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho is 55-25-6 all-time vs. Rapid City and 29-10-4 in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena.

- Antonio Stranges scored his first professional goal and finished the night with two and a game high seven shots on net.

- Ryan Dmowski tallied two assists while Casey Johnson, Willie Knierim, Colton Kehler, Patirkc Kudla, Dawson Barteaux, A.J. White, and Zane Franklin all tallied an assist.

