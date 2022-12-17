Royals Seek Series Sweep in Afternoon Faceoff vs. Lions

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game series with the Trois-Rivières Lions today at 3:00 p.m. at the Colisée Vidèotron.

Today's game is the second of four-straight for the Royals against divisional opponents. After today's game, the Royals host the Maine Mariners on Wednesday, Dec. 21st. The home game features the 6-1-0 promotional game which includes ticket discounts on Green Zone tickets ($6.10).

Drink deals at the game include $1 beer at select locations around the concourse. Tickets to the game and a list of the full promotional game schedule is available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading hoists a 14-6-1 on the season after defeating the Lions in their previous game, 2-0, on Friday, December 16th at the Colisée Vidèotron. Pat Nagle earned his first shutout win of the season with 25 saves in net. Brendan Hoffmann scored his first game winning goal of his professional career while Jacob Gaucher (2) and Jordan Timmons (1) each earned multi-point games. The Royals are on a two-game win streak have won seven of their last eight games.

The Royals are 6-3-3-1 against Trois-Rivières all-time with their previous 12 matchups before the series coming in the 2021-22 season. Against the Lions on the road, the Royals improved to a record of 4-2-2-1 with the series opener winner.

Reading holds third place in the North Division with a .675 win percentage and draws within four points of second place with 29. Newfoundland (37 pts) and Worcester (33 pts) sit atop the division and Eastern Conference standings in first and second respectively. The Growlers are on a five-game win streak and hoist an 18-5-1-0 record and .771 win percentage. The Railers have dropped five-straight games to fall to 16-7-1-0 (.688 win percentage). Behind Reading, Trois-Rivières and Maine rank fourth and fifth respectively in the standings while Adirondack holds sixth place with a .333 win percentage. Norfolk is the first team in the league to reach 20 losses as they rank at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with a 4-20-1-0 record.

Trois-Rivières fell to 11-10-1-0 record in their series opener loss to Reading. The second-year ECHL club has dropped two-straight games and had their season high six-game win streak at home snapped, as well. Forwards Anthony Beauregard (17) and Colin Bilek (16) rank first and second on the team in points respectively. Beauregard leads the team in goals (10) while forward Pierrick Dubé leads Trois-Rivières in assists (12).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series opener against the Lions:

Streaks:

Forward Jordan Timmons is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 2 A)

Forward Brendan Hoffmann Is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 1 A)

Milestones:

Forward Brendan Hoffmann scored his first game winning goal of his professional career. The goal was also his first as a Royal.

Forward Jordan Timmons earned his first multi-point game as a Royal.

Forward Jacob Gaucher earned his second multi-point game of his professional career

Goaltender Pat Nagle earned his first shutout of the season and 20th of his professional career.

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is among the top 10 skaters in the league in points, tied for the league in goals (13) as well as points among all rookies (25).

Defenseman Colin Felix is second among rookies in penalty minutes (54), tied for first in fighting majors (4).

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for second among defensemen in game winning goals (2).

-

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

