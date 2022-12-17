Gourley and Van Wyhe Score in 3-2 Loss

GLENS FALLS - Jarrod Gourley and Garrett Van Wyhe each scored in a 3-2 loss for the Adirondack Thunder to the visiting Maine Mariners on Saturday night inside Cool Insuring Arena.

Maine took a 3-0 lead after one period of play. Matthew Santos scored his ninth and tenth goals of the season in the opening frame. Santos' first of the night came on a deflection at the side of Jake Theut's crease for a 1-0 lead 10:29 into the game. His second came with 3:00 left in the first on a wrap around with the assist from Jacob Wilson.

Nick Master deflected in a shot from Alex Kile on the power play at 14:16 of the first for his sixth of the season. Assists were given to Kile on the shot from the point and Patrick Shea and the Thunder trailed 3-0 to start the second period.

Jarrod Gourley got the Thunder on the board early in the second period. Xavier Parent found Gourley at the hash marks from behind the net and he fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of goaltender Michael DiPietro. The goal was Gourley's fourth of the year just 1:35 into the second period with assists from Parent and Grant Jozefek.

Adirondack pulled within one with 3:59 remaining in the second period as Garrett Van Wyhe scored a breakaway goal after a pass from Ivan Chukarov. The goal was Van Wyhe's second of the year and the Thunder trailed 3-2 to start the third period.

With the net empty, Adirondack was unable to tie the game late in regulation in the 3-2 loss.

