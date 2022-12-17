K-Wings Battle Heartlanders, Earn Point in Overtime Defeat

December 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







CORALVILLE, IA - The Kalamazoo Wings (11-10-2-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, battled for over 60 minutes against the Iowa Heartlanders (6-10-6-1) on Saturday but ultimately fell in overtime at Xtream Arena, 2-1.

Hard fought all the way through, the two teams scored regulation's only two goals in the middle frame.

Iowa got on the board first at the 5:10 mark of the second period, which brought out the teddy bears from the home crowd.

But, Kalamazoo responded at the 17:10 mark, as Collin Saccoman (1) scored his first goal of the season, as he lasered the puck from the right faceoff dot to the back of the net. Brandon Saigeon (13) and Tyler Rockwell (2) assisted on the game-tying goal.

The two teams fought all the way into the overtime frame tied, but the Heartlanders were able to find the net at the 0:27 mark of the frame to come away with the victory.

It was another great performance for Hunter Vorva (3-1-1-0) and the K-Wings penalty kill unit. Vorva made 28 saves on 30 shot attempts by the 'Landers and helped keep their ECHL Top-10 power play unit scoreless on all three opportunities.

With the overtime defeat, the K-Wings now have points in four of their last six contests and have garnered standings improvement in five of six matchups with the Heartlanders this season (4-1-1-0).

Kalamazoo now returns home for a game versus the Cincinnati Cyclones (14-4-2-2) on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. It's a 269 Night, so there will be $2 beer, $6 wing baskets and tickets for just $9. Tickets for Wednesday's matchup can be purchased HERE.

