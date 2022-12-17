Icemen, Lindbom Shut out Oilers for Sixth Straight Win
December 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
TULSA, OK -- Olof Lindbom earned a 24-save shutout while Matt Salhany and Easton Brodzinski scored their first goals of the season as the Jacksonville Icemen defeated the Tulsa Oilers 3-0 at the BOK Center Saturday Night.
After two hard-fought scoreless period by both clubs, neither team could find the back of the net. Both goaltenders, Olof Lindbom for Jacksonville and Brad Arvenitis for Tulsa were stellar throughout the first 40 minutes.
Jacksonville heated up in the third period and got on the board first at the 6:09 mark as Matt Salhany picked up speed down the wing and scored five-hole, for his first goal of the season.
A few minutes later, Easton Brodzinski got the puck in the slot off of a redirection and scored his first professional goal.
The Icemen added a third tally as Easton Brodzinski found Ben Hawerchuk on a cross-crease pass. Hawerchuk deked to the backhand and slipped the puck around Arvenitis for the goal.
Jacksonville's penalty killers and defensive coverage was stellar as they shut down anything Tulsa threw their way. The Icemen would hang on and pick up the 3-0 shutout win to spoil the Oilers teddy bear toss night. Lindbom earns his first career shutout, stopping all 24 shots faced.
The Icemen host the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday, December 21st at 7pm.
The Icemen return home on Wednesday, December 21 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster, or contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Jacksonville Icemen's Ben Hawerchuk, Garret Cockerill And Easton Brodzinski
