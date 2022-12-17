Mariners Build Early Lead, Hold off Thunder

December 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - A three-goal first period was enough for the Mariners to hold off an Adirondack Thunder second period rally and claim a 3-2 win on Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena. Mathew Santos scored two for the Mariners, who improved to 4-0-0 against the Thunder this season.

Santos' 9th goal of the season got the scoring started at 10:29 when he tipped home a blue line shot from Fedor Gordeev. At 14:16 of the period, the Mariners converted on their first power play of the game, as Nick Master tipped an Alex Kile one-timer up top to double the lead. At 16:01, Santos struck again, when he beat Thunder goalie Jake Theut to the far post on a wraparound. Maine led 3-0 after one.

Adirondack responded in the middle frame with a pair of special teams goals. Just 1:35 into the period, defenseman Jarrod Gourley buried a 4-on-4 tally to get the Thunder on the board. The Mariners were given three more power play opportunities and allowed a shorthanded goal late in the frame. Garrett Van Wyhe skated away on his second breakaway of the period at 16:01, and after hitting the post, watched as the puck banked off the leg of Mariners defenseman Grant Gabriele and into the net.

Holding a 3-2 lead in the third, the Mariners outshot Adirondack 14-7 over the final frame and held the puck down in the Thunder end in the final 45 seconds to secure the win. Michael DiPietro picked up his 4th win of the season with 25 saves. Theut turned aside 29 in the loss.

With the win, Maine extended its road point streak to five games, and pulled into fourth place in the North Division, jumping ahead of the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

The Mariners (11-10-1-0) have one more game in Glens Falls tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM before heading to Reading to finish up the road trip on Wednesday. They return home after the holidays on Wednesday, December 28th for a matinee game at 1 PM against the Worcester Railers, the first meeting in the 2022-23 VIP Rivalry Cup, presented by VIP Tires & Service. It's also Kid's Club Day, presented by Oakhurst featuring a postgame open skate.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.